Alcohol, drug abuse, suicide: is Europe really safe from America’s ‘deaths of despair’ epidemic?
By Florian Bonnet, Démographe et économiste, spécialiste des inégalités territoriales, Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
Carlo Giovanni Camarda, Docteur, spécialiste des méthodes de prévision (mortalité, longévité, etc.), Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
Elsa Perdrix, Maître de conférences, Université Paris Dauphine – PSL
France Meslé, Démographe, Ined (Institut national d'études démographiques)
Suicide, alcohol, drugs: “deaths of despair” have been eroding American life expectancy for the past twenty years and Europe has not been entirely spared by the phenomenon.
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026