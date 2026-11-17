US foreign policy leaders say America should take an active role in world affairs – but no consensus on whether Trump’s policies are working
By Joshua Busby, Professor of Public Affairs, The University of Texas at Austin
Jonathan Monten, Lecturer in Political Science and Director of the International Public Policy Program, UCL
Jordan Tama, Professor, American University School of International Service
A survey of 449 US foreign policy experts exposes stark differences on the role of US power in the world and raises questions about how best America can achieve its global interests.
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026