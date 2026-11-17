Spermmaxxing: the science behind ice packs, red light and abstinence
By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Some men are taking ice packs into saunas to protect their testicles from the heat. Others are shining red lights on their groins or eating raw butter in the hope of improving their sperm. There are even organised sperm races, with competitors and spectators.
Welcome to spermmaxxing, the latest online trend promising men ways to boost…
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026