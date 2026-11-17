Can the police monitor a suspect’s brain during interrogation? A new report issues a stark warning
By Allan McCay, Academic Fellow, School of Law, University of Sydney
David Hamer, Professor of Evidence Law, University of Sydney
If you were arrested as a suspect in in a murder case, could the police make you put on a brain-monitoring device and then use evidence derived from it to try to convict you?
These questions are among many being examined in a new report on the use of neurotechnology in criminal justice settings, jointly published by INTERPOL and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime this month.
How does neurotechnology work?
Neurotechnology is an umbrella term…
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- Tuesday, November 17, 2026