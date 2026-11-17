Renting through an agent? You’re more than twice as likely to report slow repairs and unfair rent hikes
By Amy Clair, Associate Professor of Housing Policy, Adelaide University; University of Essex
Emma Baker, Professor of Housing Research, Adelaide University
Sha Liu, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Housing Research, Adelaide University
New research finds tenants managed by real estate agents are much more likely to report some common problems than those dealing directly with landlords.
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- Monday, November 16, 2026