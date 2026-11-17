Large companies can still fall short on their climate commitments. Here’s what must change
By Rebekkah Markey-Towler, Postdoctoral research fellow, Monash University
Bei Cui, Senior research fellow, Monash University
Ella Vines, Post-doctoral researcher, Green Lab, Monash University
International climate conferences like the COP31 climate summit, now in its second week, tend to focus on the role of individual countries.
Yet, more than half of global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuel and cement are produced by just 32 companies. Many have already set net zero targets in response to mounting international pressure.…
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- Monday, November 16, 2026