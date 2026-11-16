Why don’t GLP-1 obesity drugs work for everyone?
By Giovanna Guimaraes Lopes Bergamasco, PhD student in Nutrition and Metabolism, University of Alberta
Andrea M. Haqq, Professor, Pediatrics, University of Alberta
Carla Prado, Professor, Department of Agricultural, Food, and Nutritional Science, University of Alberta
Rachel J. Skow, Research Coordinator, Haqq Lab, University of Alberta
Medications like Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain semaglutide — a GLP‑1 receptor agonist that helps regulate blood sugar, appetite and body weight — have become household names and important pillars in obesity management for the medical profession.
Research has shown GLP-1 medications reduce body weight by an average of 15 per cent when used weekly for 68 weeks and…
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- Monday, November 16, 2026