Could your personality be affecting how you feel about social media?
By Claire Hart, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Southampton
Carmen Șurariu, PhD Candidate in Psychology, University of Southampton
Kathy Carnelley, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Southampton
Social media offers everyone the same basic promise: post something about yourself and get responses from other people. Whether it’s a holiday, a promotion or just a midweek meal, these days many people’s lives are shared online.
But could it be that what users feel they get back from the exchange depends on their personality? Our research has found that people who are higher in a trait called “narcissistic…
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- Monday, November 16, 2026