International Men’s Day: Young men are struggling — but not all men are struggling equally
By Eddy Ng, Smith Professor of Equity and Inclusion in Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Alain Klarsfeld, Professeur de gestion des ressources humaines, TBS Education
Brandon Legacy, PhD Candidate - Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario
Class, race and migrant backgrounds all affect which young men fall behind, and addressing those inequalities need not come at women’s expense.
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- Monday, November 16, 2026