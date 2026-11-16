Holding the line: how transmission lines became an election flashpoint in Victoria
By Jonathan Pickering, Associate Professor, Canberra School of Government, University of Canberra
Stephanie Rosestone, Community Fellow, University of Canberra; Australian National University
Wendy Conway-Lamb, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Deliberative Democracy and Centre for Environmental Governance, University of Canberra
Two new transmission lines may be scrapped if Victoria changes government. But controversy over new lines is a proxy for bigger debates over rural futures.
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- Monday, November 16, 2026