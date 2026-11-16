Wealthy countries aren’t protected from climate extremes – Europe must adapt quickly too
By Joshua Garland, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Environmental Change, Lund University
Emilia Ganslandt, PhD Candidate, Environmental Science, Lund University
Emily Boyd, Professor of Sustainability Science, Lund University
Extreme heatwaves across Europe led to significant annual deaths this summer. In Spain, floods in Valencia during 2024 killed 200 people and paralysed infrastructure. Germany’s 2021 floods highlighted severe weaknesses in early-warning communication, while wildfires in France led to large-scale evacuations and reduced air quality.
It’s easy to assume that strong institutions and technological capacity protect wealthy countries from the consequences of climate change. But evidence suggests otherwise. Well-resourced…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 16, 2026