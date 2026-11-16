Why marine climate refugia matters for safeguarding the world’s oceans
By Marina Sanz-Martín, AXA Fellow, Fonds Axa pour le progrès humain; Instituto Español de Oceanografía (IEO - CSIC)
Fiorenza Micheli, Resarcher in Marine Ecology and Conservation Biology, Stanford University
Manuel Hidalgo, Senior Researcher, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC)
Nur Arafeh Dalmau, Researcher in Marine Climate Adaptation, Stanford University
“Climate refugia” plays a key role in ocean conservation by providing safe havens for the biodiversity which underpins the health of our seas.
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© The Conversation
- Monday, November 16, 2026