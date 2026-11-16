DNA study of ancient cranes suggests we need to rethink how many species have gone extinct
By John Stewart, Professor of Evolutionary Palaeoecology, Bournemouth University
Love Dalén, Professor in Evolutionary Genomics, Stockholm University
Per Ericson, Professor, Bioinformatics and Genetics, Swedish Museum of Natural History
The human-driven extinction crisis that we are undoubtedly experiencing today is one of the great challenges of our age.
Human-driven extinctions have been going on in some form for thousands of years. And birds are among the hardest hit, with claims that they have experienced higher levels of extinction over the course of the last 120,000 years than is often realised.
However, it might be that some of these claimed extinctions…
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- Monday, November 16, 2026