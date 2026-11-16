COP 31: Who qualifies for loss and damage funding? Why country borders are a poor guide
By Sakshi, Lecturer in the Indigenous Law and Justice Hub, Melbourne Law School, The University of Melbourne
Guy Jackson, Senior Lecturer, Pacific Action for Climate Transitions, Monash University
The Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage is meant for ‘particularly vulnerable’ countries. The definition decides who is supported and who is left out in Africa.
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- Monday, November 16, 2026