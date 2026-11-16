Your First Home: government loan scheme for first-time buyers could strain an already punishing property market
By Corinna Elsenbroich, Reader in Computational Modelling, University of Glasgow
Nigel Gilbert, Professor of Sociology, University of Surrey
Yahya Gamal, Research Associate (Urban Intelligence & Analytics), University of Glasgow
Housing in the UK has become markedly less affordable over the last 25 years. Between 2000 and 2025, English house prices rose by about 250% in cash terms (roughly 85% in real terms), while median earnings only doubled in cash terms, and rose by around 10% in real terms.
The median English house price is now over seven times median full-time earnings, up…
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- Monday, November 16, 2026