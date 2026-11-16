Annual water-quality reports don’t tell the full story of what you’re drinking
By Sarah Glass, Ph.D. Candidate in Civil and Environmental Engineering, Rice Water Institute, Rice University
Madelyn Whitaker, Ph.D. Candidate in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Rice Water Institute, Rice University
Required reporting on what’s in tap water provides important safety information, but it is not a complete inventory of every substance scientists can detect or are working to understand.
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- Monday, November 16, 2026