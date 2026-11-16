Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuadorian Courts Expose Flaws in US High-Seas Arrests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Family members of fishermen wait for news at the harbor captaincy in Manta, Ecuador, on September 3, 2026, after the US military intercepted and sank a vessel. © 2026 Ariel Ochoa/AFP via Getty Images Between August 28 and September 16, US military forces intercepted and destroyed eight Ecuadorian fishing vessels, alleging that they served as floating refueling stations for drug-trafficking boats. They detained 140 of the 160 crew members and transferred them to Ecuadorian authorities, who charged 90 with “unlawful association.”Since Human Rights Watch reported…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Free trade across Africa? Why policy needs to catch up with small-scale cross-border traders
~ Your First Home: government loan scheme for first-time buyers could strain an already punishing property market
~ Americans are eating way less turkey than we used to
~ Why does your body store fat in your butt?
~ Catching AI’s mistakes is a mental burden – and a drag on productivity
~ Annual water-quality reports don’t tell the full story of what you’re drinking
~ Rumi is one of America’s most popular poets – but translations often strip his poetry of its Islamic roots
~ Lucía Caminos is the first Latina ‘Grand Theft Auto’ lead – these video game characters paved the way
~ US loses measles elimination status – an epidemiologist explains what it will take to regain it
~ New England’s first Bible, published in an Indigenous language, had one aim: Converting Native Americans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter