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Human Rights Observatory

Do youth boot camps reduce crime? What the evidence says about ‘tough love’ for troubled youths

By Joel Robert McGregor, Senior Lecturer, Criminology, Swinburne University of Technology
With Victoria’s state election less than two weeks away, both major parties have proposed new ways to address youth crime and improve community safety.

Read more: With two weeks to go, the Victorian election is the Coalition’s to lose

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has proposed introducing…The Conversation


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