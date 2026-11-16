Should Australia change its age-of-consent laws? Protecting young people requires more than legal reform
By Sarah Vrankovich, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Jennifer Power, Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Kim Andreassen, Program Coordinator Curtin School of Population Health, Curtin University
Age-of-consent laws are made to protect young people. But consent is shaped by more than age. Here’s what else we need to do to prevent sexual violence.
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- Monday, November 16, 2026