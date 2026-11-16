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Human Rights Observatory

UAE: 5 Shia Residents Arrested Arbitrarily

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abu Dhabi Court House Complex, Dar Al-Omran, Abu Dhabi, UAE, February 2017.  © 2017 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images (Beirut) – Emirati authorities have arbitrarily detained at least five Shia Muslim foreign residents since the United States and Israel carried out military strikes on Iran in February 2026, Human Rights Watch said today. The detentions appear to be based on the detainees’ religious identity. Emirati authorities detained the residents, who had been in the UAE between 2 and 40 years, between March and May. They have not been brought before…


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