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Microsoft outage shows that big tech can’t be treated as too big to fail

By Andrew Cullen, Guest Research Fellow, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
The reason Microsoft’s outage could impact millions of people comes down to a business revolution that silently took place over 20 years agoThe Conversation


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