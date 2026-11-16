Foggy days are becoming more common across southern Australia: new study
By Kimberley Reid, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
Andrew King, ARC Future Fellow and Associate Professor in Climate Science, ARC Centre of Excellence for 21st Century Weather, The University of Melbourne
If you’ve ever been grounded at the airport due to thick fog, you’ll understand the frustration this often overlooked weather phenomenon can cause.
Fog prediction is incredibly important for aviation. But fog can also wreak havoc outside of airports.
In December 2023, 20 people were taken to hospital after thick fog contributed…
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- Sunday, November 15, 2026