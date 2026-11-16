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Saudi Arabia: Amazon warehouse workers still facing exploitation despite company initiatives

By Amnesty International
Migrant workers hired to work in Amazon’s operations in Saudi Arabia continue to face abuses from the third-party labour supply companies that employ them. They are also subjected to harsh working conditions in Amazon’s warehouses and the risk of the company ending their assignment at will, despite Amazon’s attempts to improve other aspects of their […] The post Saudi Arabia: Amazon warehouse workers still facing exploitation despite company initiatives appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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