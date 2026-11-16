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What would world collapse look like? These six post-apocalyptic novels imagine it very differently

By Seth Robinson, Senior Lecturer in Creative Practice and Public Humanities, The University of Melbourne
The Booker Prize was just won by a science-fiction writer for the first time. But the world’s best writers have long turned their imaginations to the end of the world.The Conversation


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