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Your say: week beginning November 16

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
Every day, we publish a selection of your emails in our newsletter. We’d love to hear from you, you can email us at yoursay@theconversation.edu.au.

Monday November 16

“Michelle Grattan asks: ‘Can Albanese regain political altitude for Labor – and himself?’ Well I’m certainly not 'over Albo’. I think despite your characterisation of Anthony Albanese, I feel safe in the knowledge that he is out there working for Australians…The Conversation


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