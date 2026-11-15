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Human Rights Observatory

With two weeks to go, the Victorian election is the Coalition’s to lose

By Nicholas Barry, Senior Lecturer in Politics, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, La Trobe University
As the Victorian election campaign enters its final fortnight, polling points to the strong likelihood of a change of government on November 28.

The Coalition, led by Jess Wilson, came into the campaign with a significant lead and it has since further strengthened its position. Polling published in the Australian Financial Review late last week had the Coalition well ahead with 31% of the vote, Labor on 23% and One Nation on 22%, while…The Conversation


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