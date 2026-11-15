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What’s the link between ADHD medication and psychosis?

By Adam Guastella, Professor and Clinical Psychologist, Michael Crouch Chair in Child and Youth Mental Health, University of Sydney
Kelsie Boulton, Senior Research Fellow in Child Neurodevelopment, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
Timothy Chen, Professor of Medication Management, University of Sydney
Stimulant medications are typically the first treatment option for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. As ADHD diagnoses have gone up, so have prescriptions.The Conversation


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