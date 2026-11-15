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Grand Theft Auto 6 could make US$3–5 billion in the next week. Here’s how games make so much money

By Ben Egliston, Senior Lecturer in Digital Cultures, Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
This Thursday’s release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (better known to fans simply as GTA 6) is one of the most hotly anticipated video game releases, with a huge amount of money riding on its launch.

Analysts estimate GTA 6 could generate $US3–5 billion in global sales in just its first week after launching.

To put that in perspective for non-gamers, that could be as much as double the revenue of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, one of the…The Conversation


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