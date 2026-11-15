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Nearly two thirds of remote First Nations households lack free-to-air TV access

By Daniel Featherstone, Principal Research Fellow, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University
Lyndon Ormond-Parker, Principal Research Fellow, School of Media and Communication, RMIT University; Australian National University
Mona Chatskin, Lecturer in Digital Communication, RMIT University
Sharon Parkinson, Associate Professor & Associate Investigator ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision Making + Society, Swinburne University of Technology
When set-top boxes fail and replacements are expensive, remote households turn to expensive prepaid data and less reliable sources of news.The Conversation


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