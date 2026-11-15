What makes food ‘organic’? For many consumers, the answer isn’t always on the label
By Xiaoxi Zhu, Doctoral Candidate, Faculty of Business and Economics, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
“Organic” is a word we encounter every time we visit the supermarket. It’s also one that can mean very different things to different people.
Surveys show that taste, quality, environmental concerns and perceived health and safety benefits all influence consumers’ decisions to buy organic food. But less is known about how people interpret “organic” and incorporate it into their everyday lives.
Drawing on videos recorded by consumers themselves, my…
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- Sunday, November 15, 2026