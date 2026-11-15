What Japan’s ‘lost decades’ can teach Canada about its growing trade ties with China
By Amir Bahman Radnejad, Chair and Associate Professor of Innovation and Marketing, Mount Royal University
Masaru Karube, Professor of Strategy, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Hitotsubashi University
China shows the warning signs Japan did before its long slowdown. As Canada turns to Beijing to lessen reliance on the U.S., Japan offers lessons on slowdown and dependence.
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- Sunday, November 15, 2026