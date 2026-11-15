Walking out together happens when students resist denialism in Catholic education
By Noah MacDonald, PhD Student, Theology, Regis College, University of Toronto
Erenna Morrison, PhD Candidate, Curriculum and Pedagogy, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
Perhaps the most hopeful sign of reconciliation is not simply that the next generation is learning to walk together, but that they are willing to walk out together.
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- Sunday, November 15, 2026