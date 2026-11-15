Universities should follow communities’ lead on climate research
By Mateus Tremembé, Project Coordinator, Association for Co-produced Local Development, Universidade da Integração Internacional da Lusofonia Afro-Brasileira (Unilab)
Evan Bowness, Assistant professor, Geography and Environment, Western University
Sharon Stein, Associate professor, Department of Educational Studies, University of British Columbia
Delegates from around the world are currently gathering in Antalya, Turkey, for COP31. Among the issues up for discussion will be an important question: who should pay for the harms caused by climate change?
One study estimated that between 1850 and 2015, the Global North was responsible for 92 per cent of the carbon dioxide emissions that exceeded countries’ fair shares of a safe global limit.
The United Nations
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- Sunday, November 15, 2026