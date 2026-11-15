Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Was a kinder fate possible for Marineland’s animals? How the planning process failed them

By Pooja Kumar, PhD Student, School of Planning, University of Waterloo
How do we create better futures for animals who are kept locked up for our convenience? Consider Marineland, and how decisions about land use are made.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What’s the link between ADHD medication and psychosis?
~ Grand Theft Auto 6 could make US$3–5 billion in the next week. Here’s how games make so much money
~ How GTA 6 became a global phenomenon we can’t ignore
~ East Germany exiled singer Wolf Biermann. They only made his message louder
~ Nearly two thirds of remote First Nations households lack free-to-air TV access
~ What makes food ‘organic’? For many consumers, the answer isn’t always on the label
~ What Japan’s ‘lost decades’ can teach Canada about its growing trade ties with China
~ Walking out together happens when students resist denialism in Catholic education
~ Universities should follow communities’ lead on climate research
~ Prostate cancer testing now urged for men in their 50s and 60s – a lead author of the new screening guidelines explains why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter