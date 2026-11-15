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Media - Press Releases

New Number to Reach the SIM Media Section Chief on Duty

By Service de Sécurité Incendie de Montréal
The Montréal Fire Department (SIM) would like to inform media representatives that a new telephone line dedicated to information requests related to incidents and emergency events will be launched on Monday, November 16, 2026.


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