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School principals can lead in updating teacher skills, but South African study reveals gaps

By Dorothy Elizabeth Esau, Lecturer in Education & Professional Practice, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Teachers in South Africa are required to take part in regular professional development activities to keep their skills up to date. These can include, for example, personal study, belonging to professional learning communities, school-initiated workshops, mentorship circles and programmes facilitated by external service providers. Most are endorsed by the South African Council for Educators and the teachers earn points for completing them.

Many teachers see this continuous professional…The Conversation


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