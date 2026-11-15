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Super El Niño could leave South Africa short of grazing. Timing of livestock fodder crops is crucial

By Lusanda Ncisana, Lecturer, University of Limpopo
Tafadzwanashe Mabhaudhi, Professor of Climate Change, Food Systems and Health and Director of The Lancet Countdown in Africa, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine
Timing matters: planting fodder radish in the right months can help South African farmers grow more nutritious livestock feed even without irrigation.The Conversation


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