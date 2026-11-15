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Human Rights Observatory

Married at First Sight UK cancelled: why meeting TV rules isn’t enough to protect reality show participants

By Helen Wood, Professor in Media and Cultural Studies, Aston University
Change happens when people are finally heard and believed. Yet this places enormous pressure on already traumatised people to articulate their experiences.The Conversation


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