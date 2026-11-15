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Human Rights Observatory

How did ‘wire replacements’ ground planes across the entire US?

By Graham Wild, Aviation Coordinator, Australian Defence Force Academy; UNSW
On Friday, all flights across the United States were grounded for more than four hours due to what appeared to be a telecommunications issue.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an alert citing “extraordinary circumstances” and called for all departing flights to remain ground stopped until further notice. According to media reports, about…The Conversation


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