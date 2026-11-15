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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Learning under trees in the era of AI: The paradox of education in Mozambique

By Masudul Zarif
Mozambique faces an educational paradox: While the use of artificial intelligence is being debated, thousands of students still learn outdoors, without basic infrastructure or internet access.


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