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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

Letter from a jailed Azerbaijani political prisoner reveals deadly consequences of silence

By Global Voices Eurasia
Bahruz Samadov: “The selective attitude to the human rights issues and turning the blind eye to our suffering endangers the democratic security of the US itself, not to mention its international image.”


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