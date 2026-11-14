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Human Rights Observatory

Israel Bans Travel for Prominent Palestinian Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Shawan Jabarin, head of the al-Haq human rights group, at the organization's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 23, 2021. © 2021 Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo (Beirut) – Israeli authorities on November 13, 2026, imposed an international travel ban on Shawan Jabarin, the head of Al-Haq, a leading Palestinian human rights organization in the occupied West Bank. The travel ban comes in the context of increasing attacks against Palestinians and civil society groups in the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Al-Haq, along with the Palestinian Centre…


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