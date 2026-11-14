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Human Rights Observatory

The Microsoft outage is an urgent wake-up call for greater digital resilience

By A.R.E. Taylor, Senior Lecturer in Communications, University of Exeter
Friday the 13th turned out to be very unlucky indeed for Microsoft. A major outage of the tech giant’s services put a halt to digital communication for millions across the world.

So after UK government warnings to prepare for a possible cyber-attack, perhaps the bigger threat to the online world is simply the fragile design of internet infrastructure.

That fragility was plain to see on November 13. Emails and video calls stopped…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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