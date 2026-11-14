Oceans and forests have absorbed roughly half our carbon emissions for decades, slowing climate change – but can they keep it up?
By Andrew C. Manning, Visiting Professor of Carbon Cycle Science, Rochester Institute of Technology
Andrew J. Watson, Professor of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Exeter
Eric J. Morgan, Project Scientist in Geosciences, University of California, San Diego
A method for measuring the world’s crucial carbon sinks finds that the ocean’s so-far-increasing ability to help might taper off in the future.
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- Friday, November 13, 2026