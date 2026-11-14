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Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Pledges to Ratify European Treaty to Protect Women from Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People march during a protest on violence against women in Budapest in November 2018. © 2018 Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images On November 12, Hungary's Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced that his government intends to ratify the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combatting violence against women and domestic violence, also known as “Istanbul Convention,” as part of a comprehensive package of measures seeking to strengthen protection and dignity of women and girls. It is a welcome and timely step.In 2013, I interviewed 37-year-old Lívia from…


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