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To get Americans to care about climate change, just call it climate change

By Wändi Bruine de Bruin, Director of Behavioral Science & Policy Initiative, Schaeffer Institute of Public Policy & Government Service, USC Price School of Public Policy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Gale Sinatra, Distinguished Professor Emerita of Education and Psychology, University of Southern California
Phrases like ‘climate crisis,’ ‘climate emergency’ or ‘climate justice’ used at COP31 might seem to escalate urgency, but a large survey shows they don’t help and may actually hurt.The Conversation


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