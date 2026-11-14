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Early changes linked to ovarian cancer may leave a trace in the blood – new study

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
An experimental test picked up a signal in stored blood samples from people with tiny patches of abnormal cells in their fallopian tubes.The Conversation


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