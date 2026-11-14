South African vineyards are showing how conservation and farming can thrive together
By Hannah V. Herrero, Associate Professor of Geography & Sustainability; Director of Sustainability, University of Tennessee
Erin L. Bunting, Assistant Professor of Geography, Michigan State University
Jane Southworth, Professor of Geography, University of Florida
Jason K. Blackburn, Professor of Geography, University of Florida
Stephanie Insalaco-Wyner, Assistant Professor of Geographic Information Sciences, Southwestern University
Under pressure from a changing climate, vineyards are finding natural ways to fortify their soil and protect water supplies, showing conservation and farming can thrive together.
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- Friday, November 13, 2026