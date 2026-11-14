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Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon’s power‑sharing formula was once a model for conflict resolution – now it is creaking

By Tamirace Fakhoury, Associate Professor of International Politics and Conflict, Tufts University
No one speaks on behalf of Lebanon,” declared the nation’s prime minister, Nawaf Salam, at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2026.

Decisions of war and peace, he continued, belong solely to the Lebanese state. Salam went on to call for a consolidated ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Shiite political party with a military arsenal, along with the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the implementation of U.N.…The Conversation


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