South Africa’s diabetes crisis calls for people at risk to be identified earlier
By Glenda Mary Davison, Associate Professor, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Saarah FG Davids, Researcher, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Shanel Raghubeer, Senior research scientist, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
One of the biggest dangers of diabetes is that people can live with high glucose levels for many years without any symptoms.
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- Friday, November 13, 2026